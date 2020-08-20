India, China had in-depth, candid exchange of views on existing situation in border areas: MEA on diplomatic talks.

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night at Oracle Park, the final game of a home-and-home four-game series, happy to have Austin Slater back in the lineup. Slater had been out since Aug. 15 with a flexor str...
Kamala Harris, who scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major partys vice presidential nomination, has assailed President Donald Trumps failure of leadership that has cost lives an...
American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends. The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air t...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBAs Bjorn Ulvaeus saysExtravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again af...