Nine dead in Telangana hydel power plant fire mishap, says Nagarkurnool District Collector.

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
European shares edged higher in thin trading on Friday after data showed Germanys manufacturing sector rebounded further in August, but gains were capped as overall recovery in euro zone business activity stalled.The German DAX gained 0.4 a...
Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...
The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Jammu ring road project on Friday, two years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone for the 58.25 km-long Jammu ...