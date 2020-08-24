Rupee drops 5 paise to trade at 74.89 against US dollar in opening deals.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....
Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...
Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...
Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...