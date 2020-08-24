Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP'; never made statement in favour of BJP in last 30 years: Congress leader Kapil Sibal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP'; never made statement in favour of BJP in last 30 years: Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
