For the first time, active cases of COVID-19 have reduced by 6,423 within a span of 24 hours: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:20 IST
COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

South Africa’s overall GDP expected to decline in 2020 and recover slowly by 2024

South Africas overall GDP is expected to decline by at least 5.1 and up to 7.9 percent in 2020 and recover slowly through 2024. This will lead to major setbacks in addressing poverty, unemployment and inequality, according to a new UNDP stu...

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district during a second night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smo...

Soccer-Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups

Belgium have called-up 18-year-old Jeremy Doku and Anderlecht strike partner Landry Dimata for the first time as coach Roberto Martinez named a 29-man squad for the start of the Nations League next month. It also includes seven players from...

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members

More than half a million Thai users flocked to join a new Facebook group created by a critic of the powerful king after the social media company blocked its predecessor under pressure from the government.The Royalist Marketplace group, whic...
