Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,40,882 with addition of 1,350 new cases; 30 fresh deaths take toll to 7,532: BMC.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
Testing for COVID-19 infections and a fast turnaround for results are critical for controlling the pandemic, but broad-based population tests are not always useful, officials at the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Maria Van Kerk...
State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said he hopes for lesser number of requests for one-time restructuring of loans from corporates. Earlier this month, RBI allowed one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loan...
The European Commission has made a 336 million euros 396 million downpayment to British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday. The deal covers development,...
Coup leaders in Mali have released President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and he has returned home, nine days after he was ousted and detained, his representative said on Thursday. A group of military officers has controlled Mali since Aug. 18, w...