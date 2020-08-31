Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away, his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday. The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10.

Pranab Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - last August.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.