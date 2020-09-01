Pranab Mukherjee's last rites performed.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:54 IST
Pranab Mukherjee's last rites performed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee's last rites performed.
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
The Bokaro LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL will be commissioned in December this year, a senior company official said. The Bokaro plant will be the first state of art LPG bottling plant in Jharkhand and will ...
Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned the brutal murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty, who were killed on their farm in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend. The Deputy President says law enforcement must conduct a thorough investi...
A loud blast hit the Libyan capital Tripoli early on Tuesday, residents said, with the noise audible across much of the city and dark smoke in the sky. Local television stations reported that a suicide bomber on a motorbike had detonated a ...
Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, whois undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable andwill be discharged based on doctors advice, state healthminister Vishwajit Rane said on TuesdayPatnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College andHospi...