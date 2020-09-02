Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones to remain closed when services resume: Union minister Puri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:29 IST
Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones to remain closed when services resume: Union minister Puri.

Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones to remain closed when services resume: Union minister Puri.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Mission Karmayogi' to prepare civil servants for the future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Mission Karmayogi, a major bureaucratic reform exercise approved by the Union Cabinet, will radically improve the governments human resource management practices, asserting that the progra...

India mulling anti-dumping duty on acrylic fibre from 4 nations

India may impose anti-dumping duty on a certain type of fibre imported from European Union, Belarus, Ukraine and Peru as the commerce ministrys arm DGTR has recommended for the same after conducting a probe. Directorate General of Trade Rem...

Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia

A burnt wooden statue of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper on Wednesday.The statue was ...

Gujarat cabinet clears 'anti-gunda' law, ordinance soon

The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday cleared a proposal to enact a new law to rein in habitual criminals and anti-social elements with the legislation stipulating seven to 10 years of jail terms for offenders. The pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020