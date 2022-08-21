No alliance needed when people stand together: Manish Sisodia on whether AAP will join hands with other parties for 2024 polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
No alliance needed when people stand together: Manish Sisodia on whether AAP will join hands with other parties for 2024 polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
Advertisement