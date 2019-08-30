International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank to merge to create 7th largest public sector bank with Rs 8.08 lakh cr business: FM

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-08-2019 16:52 IST
Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank to merge to create 7th largest public sector bank with Rs 8.08 lakh cr business: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be brought together and they shall form the second largest public sector bank with the business of Rs 17.95 Lakh Crore.

She also announced the merging of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank that will be the fourth largest Public Sector Bank with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019