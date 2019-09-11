WEC24: Russia to receive the torch for WEC25 to be held in St. Petersburg

On the last day of the four days 24th World Energy Congress, the Russian delegation will officially receive the responsibility of organizing the 25th World Energy Congress 2022 at St. Petersburg in Russia.

Mr. Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy, Russian Federation, will join Mr. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, to look back on the week's events before the official handover ceremony to the Russian delegation. Taking place at ADNEC, the closing session, entitled 'Reflections on the week: Energy for Prosperity', will be moderated by Dr Christoph Frei, Secretary-General and CEO, World Energy Council.

The fourth and final day of the 24thWorld Energy Congress will also feature four keynote addresses and a series of important sessions. The last day will also provide an opportunity for delegates to recap the key issues that have been discussed throughout the prestigious event held in Abu Dhabi and what steps to take ahead of the 25thedition of the World Energy Congress, which is due to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2022.

(Siddheshwar Shukla and Neeraj Singh Mehta, Team Devdiscourse from Abu Dhabi)