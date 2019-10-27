Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it now had the remote control of power in Maharashtra despite getting fewer seats in the 2019 assembly polls when compared to 2014. During the first Sena-BJP government in the state, between 1995 to 1999, the te...
Ryan Getzlaf, Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Comtois also had goals, and Ryan Miller st...
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make a major statement at the White...
Bryan Little was the overtime hero as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday in the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Regina, Sask. Kyle Connor made a perfect pass for Little to conve...