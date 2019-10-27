International Development News
Development News Edition

Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 10:22 IST
Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav now has remote control of power in Maha, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it now had the remote control of power in Maharashtra despite getting fewer seats in the 2019 assembly polls when compared to 2014. During the first Sena-BJP government in the state, between 1995 to 1999, the te...

Ducks end skid with win over Avalanche

Ryan Getzlaf, Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Comtois also had goals, and Ryan Miller st...

UPDATE 5-Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make a major statement at the White...

Jets rally past Flames in OT outdoors in Regina

Bryan Little was the overtime hero as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday in the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Regina, Sask. Kyle Connor made a perfect pass for Little to conve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019