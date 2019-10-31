Sebi directs listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loans provisioning within 24 hours of RBI's risk assessment report.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Ratings agency Moodys told South Africas National Treasury it was looking very carefully at the countrys fiscal stance and will release its view on Friday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told parliament.Mboweni spoke a day after he gave a bl...
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow steps down on Thursday, ending a 10-year term in which he has become a central player in Britains protracted Brexit debate - feted by the Remain side but reviled by many Brexiteers. Bercow, in charge of ...
Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals with impressive wins, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver as India ended with a decent haul of seven medals at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. The other four m...
The African Development Bank and the Government of Chad celebrated, Friday, October 25 in NDjamena, the restitution of the renovation works of the bilingual womens high school of Amrigub.An official ceremony took place in the presence of Mi...