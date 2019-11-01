We ave decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers, environmental protection: PM.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Jal Board and the Pollution Control Committee in the national capital to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in North Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...
By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ten major companies that sell and use palm oil have teamed up on a new radar system to monitor forests across Malaysia and Indonesia more closely and speed up action to stop...
One of Beijings centuries-old temple which was later transformed into a restaurant has bagged the worlds best restaurant title. Yes, you heard it right. The TRB Hutong which was transformed into a restaurant seven years ago, now serves some...
In a first, researchers have found that the malaria parasite which kills nearly 435,000 people worldwide every year, prepares for its life cycle in humans even before it enters the host, an advance that may lead to new drug targets against ...