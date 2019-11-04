Amicus Curiae tells SC that as per Centre's affidavit crop burning has gone up by 7 pc in Punjab, gone down by 17 pc in Haryana.
Amicus Curiae tells SC that as per Centre's affidavit crop burning has gone up by 7 pc in Punjab, gone down by 17 pc in Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two-wheeler exports rise 4 pc in April-Sep; Bajaj Auto leads the pack
TCIL's domestic leisure business growing at 25pc
Dutch financier FMO targets 9 pc annual growth in India AUM for 3 yrs, seeks policy consistency
Former players slam PCB for sacking Sarfaraz as captain in all three formats
Himachal bypoll: Nearly 40 pc polling on two assembly seats till 1 pm