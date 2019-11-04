Over 40 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck: Greek police. (AFP) SCYSCY

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the club have been given assurances by Qatari authorities that their LGBT supporters will be welcomed in the Gulf state for next months FIFA Club World Cup. Qatari officials had met with Liverpool ...
Thessaloniki, Nov 4 AFP A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition. Seven of them...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue - 2019 at Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath on Monday. The inauguration ceremony took place at 3...
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at a five-week high against the US dollar on Monday driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and hopes of a partial trade deal between the US and China. Stock markets rising for a seventh strai...