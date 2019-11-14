Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Sunil Godhwani arrested

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in RFL case, lawyer said on Thursday.

Both of them are accused of allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Malvinder Singh (46), Shivinder Singh (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.

