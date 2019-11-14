International Development News
Development News Edition

Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Sunil Godhwani arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:18 IST
Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Sunil Godhwani arrested

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in RFL case, lawyer said on Thursday.

Both of them are accused of allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Malvinder Singh (46), Shivinder Singh (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-No more surrender for Brexit Party's Farage in British election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday rejected demands to further help British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by pulling out of contests with the opposition Labour Party, saying his aim was to win enough parliamentary seats to hold Joh...

JDS announces ten candidates; Cong, BJP can't neglect us, HDK

Announcingcandidates for 10of 15 bypoll-bound assembly constituencies in Karnataka, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said his party cannot be neglected by Congress andBJP in the state and defeating the disqualified MLAs was his strate...

Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Sunil Godhwani arrested

Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in RFL case, lawyer said on Thursday.Both of them are accused of allegedly misappropriating ...

UPDATE 2-Flood, fire and plague: climate change blamed for disasters

Extreme floods in Venice, fires in Australia and even an outbreak of plague in China have been attributed to climate change this week, while researchers have warned that global warming could saddle future generations with a life-long illnes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019