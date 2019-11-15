SC says pollution level in Delhi increasing in spite of the odd-even vehicle rotation scheme being in force.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Vantage Capital VantageCapital.co.za, Africas largest independent mezzanine fund, announced this week that it successfully exited its 18.5 million mezzanine investment in Genser Energy, a management-owned, independent power producer. Gense...
An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice DOJ said on Thursday. The US department, in a release, alleged that Pourghannad had partici...
A woman gave birth to three premature babies on a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Thursday here. The 29-year-old woman Munzila Khatun, who was seven months pregnant delivered three babies, out of which only one survived.The woman got of...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to stay out of RCEP keeping in mind Indias economic interests, especially of northeastern states, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. He also said that if India had joined the Regional Compreh...