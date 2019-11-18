There should be high quality debates in which all MPs should contribute: PM ahead of start of Winter session.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Actor John Boyega says it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the Star Wars franchise. The 27-year-old actor, who made his debut in the franchise as Finn with 2015s The Force Awakens, has long maintained that upcoming installment, The R...
LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points...
China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding new uncertainties over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored the tension between the worlds two largest economies....
China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for routine training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections. The ship, which has yet...