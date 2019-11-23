Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP in forming Maharashtra government is his personal decision and not that of NCP: Sharad Pawar.
Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP in forming Maharashtra government is his personal decision and not that of NCP: Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Sharad Pawar
- NCP
ALSO READ
President's rule in Maharashtra would mean disrespect to people of state: Sanjay Raut
BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule: NCP
Will not let BJP form govt in Maharashtra: Congress
Congress MLAs to meet amid political impasse in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should resign as term