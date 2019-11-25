Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections
Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections. (AFP) NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese smash European hopes of 'Legends' video game glory
Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
Govt may extend anti-dumping duty on imports of Chinese chemical
Chinese land deal in Solomon's Guadalcanal disrupts access to WWII site
EXPLAINER-What a roll-back of Trump tariffs on Chinese goods may look like