It's nobody's case that letters have been forged, Maha guv acted correctly so it is end of their case: BJP to SC.

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
MUMBAI, Nov. 25, 2019 PRNewswire -- NovaAir, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yingde Gases - the largest industrial gas supplier in China - has formally commenced operations in India. Established in November 2019, NovaAir is headquartered in M...
DHFL shares tumbled up to 5 per cent on Monday after after the company said it will not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The scrip tanked 4.95 per cent to Rs 21.10 on the BSE.At the NSE, it declined 4.95 per cent ...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party and the NCP and Congress have the required numbers and they will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in Maharashtra. Addressing reporters ...
Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra BJP told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Governor has absolute discretion to appoint Chief Minister, while adding that it is up to the Speaker to decide when a floor test is held. Govern...