CM Fadnavis says he intends to resign.

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2019 PRNewswire -- Born Digital . Born Agile Happiest Minds Technologies today announced being selected among top 25 of Indias best workplaces in IT IT-BPM Industry for 2019 by t...
Processed shark fins worth Rs 8 lakh have been seized from a Singapore-bound passenger at the airport here, Customs authorities said on Tuesday. Dharbar Latheef, hailing from Tiruchirappalli, was intercepted on Monday and interrogated foll...
Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Police sources said Schembri ...
Around 50 human rights activists rallied in front of Pakistans embassy here in Japan on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed as they paid tributes to the victims o...