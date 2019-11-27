Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's review petition challenging Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict ready, will be filed on December 3 or 4: Sources.

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Russia has formally proposed to the United States that the two nuclear superpowers extend their New START arms control treaty by five years, though Moscow would also settle for a shorter extension, a senior Russian official said on Wednesda...
In an unusual turn of events, Pakistans top body of lawyers announced a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called unconstitutional efforts of the Imran Khan government to extend service of the army chief and stop verdict agai...
A Lebanese business group called off a three-day general strike that was to begin on Thursday, state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.The Lebanese Economic Bodies group, which includes industrialists and bankers, called for the strike ...
Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, eight episodes have been aired and fans are passionately waiting for episode 9 to come. Read the spoilers below at your own risk.Madam Secre...