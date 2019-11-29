International Development News
Development News Edition

Court issues notice to CBI on regular bail pleas of six accused in INX Media corruption case.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:53 IST
Court issues notice to CBI on regular bail pleas of six accused in INX Media corruption case.

Court issues notice to CBI on regular bail pleas of six accused in INX Media corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CBI

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Feel pressure of returning to Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff

Actor Hilary Duff says she feels pressure about the Lizzie McGuire reboot. The 31-year-old actor is returning to the titular role that made her famous in the Disney series, which will see her alter ego as a 30-year-old woman living in New Y...

Six bureaucrats move bail petition in INX Media case

Six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board FIPB which granted approval to INX Media during P Chidambarams tenure as finance minister, have applied for a bail plea in a special court in Delhi on Friday. While Chi...

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...

'People power' piles pressure on plodding U.N. climate talks

As young people take to the streets around the world again on Friday urging more action to curb climate change, analysts warn that the U.N. climate conference taking place over the coming two weeks will likely fall short of their expectatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019