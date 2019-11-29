Stable Sri Lanka is not only in interest of India but of entire Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi after talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Stable Sri Lanka is not only in interest of India but of entire Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi after talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- India
- Indian Ocean
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
ALSO READ
Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade, Sri Lanka confirm series next month
Sri Lanka author attacked ahead of key polls
After Swede killer's pardon, Sri Lanka frees 267 more prisoners
Sri Lankan journalists fear situation may worsen after vote
Sri Lankans seek security in post-Easter attack election