I intend to visit Jammu and Kashmir if govt allows me to do so: P Chidambaram.

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
A couple of amateur college students from Asia outshone a handful of major winners in the opening round of the Australian Open on Thursday but the main talking point was the blanket of bushfire smoke that shrouded the golf course.Japans Tak...
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 percent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went up...
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed regret in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over hurdles like land acquisition and environment clearance faced by various road projects, saying the country must have a positive approach towards development. Ga...
Union Minister for Commerce Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal along with Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, inaugurated the 3rd edition of National Public Procurement Conclave in New Delhi today. The two-day conclav...