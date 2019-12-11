Myanmar's Suu Kyi tells UN court Rohingya genocide case 'incomplete and incorrect'. (AFP) AMSAMS
Myanmar's Suu Kyi tells UN court Rohingya genocide case 'incomplete and incorrect'. (AFP) AMS
AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar begins rare court martial after probe into Rohingya atrocities
German tourist killed in Myanmar landmine blast
Foreign tourist killed in landmine blast in Myanmar hiking region
Cabinet approves India, Myanmar agreement on human trafficking
CORRECTED-Israel says envoy's "GOOD LUCK" to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake