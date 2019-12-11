Shiv Sena supported citizenship bill in Lok Sabha, what changed overnight that they are now opposing it, asks Amit Shah.

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...
Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
A pair of armed people targeted a New Jersey kosher grocery in an attack that killed six people including the shooters, though the motive of the attack remains unclear, public safety officials said on Wednesday.A police shootout with two pe...
The United States wants to work with Russia to end the conflict in Libya, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding that he told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, a day ago of the arms embargo that is in place on L...
Seeking to remove bottlenecks and streamline resolution process, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved further amendments to the more than three-year-old insolvency law wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal pr...
A sharp fall-off in revenues means Lebanons 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis since the 1975-90 ci...