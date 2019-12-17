India rejects resolution adopted by Pakistan's National Assembly on citizenship amendment law: MEA.

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...
Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...
The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday. The ex-MLA has been named along with six other persons in the first...
A senior police officer was injured on Tuesday after being hit by splinters from a bomb hurled towards the team of personnel he was leading to arrest those involved in vandalising the railway station at Sankrail here, Howrah City Police sai...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that he would fulfill his promise of providing aid to farmers, and the opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure. He was speaking to t...