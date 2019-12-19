UP Police says one bus set ablaze, another damaged by anti-CAA protestors in Sambhal.

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...
The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre, the AAP government and the police to respond to several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University protests against the Citiz...
HC asks Bar Council of Delhi to take action against the advocate for filing forged affidavit in the court regarding his age....
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed a sessions court to book eight railway police officials on charges of murder in connection with the custodial death of a 25-year-old man in 2014. A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and...
Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad was on Thursday detained by the city police for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA here despite the imposition of Sec 144. The Left parties in the state had called a protest here today aga...