Fitch cuts India GDP growth forecast to 4.6 per cent for FY20 from previous estimation of 5 per cent.

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of moral harassment that prompted a spate of suicides during a restructuring at the company in the late 2000s, a Paris court ruled on Friday.The landmark ruling agai...
A Canadian union is taking the unusual step of pursuing contempt of court charges against Canadas second-largest railroad, in a previously unreported case that escalates the debate over working hours for railroad employees, according to two...
One of the media houses which had revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim on Friday tendered unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court and said that the womans name was initially disclosed when it was a missing persons ca...
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain appealed to Muslims on Friday not to fall for the rumours being spread by opposition parties and underlined that the Citizenship Act had nothing to do with Indian citizens. Amid protest by citizens, including Mu...