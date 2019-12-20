No Indian citizen will be unduly harassed or put to inconvenience by asking to prove citizenship: MHA spokesperson.

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
Doha, Dec 20 AFP Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to suggestions the Club World Cup doesnt matter by insisting Saturdays final against Flamengo represents a massive opportunity for the Anfield club. Klopps team have taken time o...
Newly elected British Parliamentarians on Friday definitively backed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill setting the stage for the UKs exit from the European Union EU by the January 31, 2020 deadline. The lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in...
Cape Canaveral, Dec 20 AFP Boeings Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and wont achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine s...
Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday. An agreement for it was signed between the two governments on Friday.The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh...