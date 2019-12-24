There is no proposal at present to prepare NRC on basis of NPR data for whole country: officials.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Hilton NYSE HLT Hilton.com will once again be welcoming guests to the Tunisian capital city of Tunis from after a landmark deal was signed with the Groupe Alliance. The new management agreement confirms a flagship Hilton Hotels Resorts Pro...
The government is all set to carry out two mega exercises -- the Census and the updating data of the National Population Register NPR -- across the country involving every resident next year.Below are the objectives, characteristics, and di...
Hours after the Union Cabinet approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the NPR, the CPIM on Tuesday said that chief ministers who opposed the NRC should also stop the National Population Register process. The NPR is a list of usual residents...
Telangana to declare 2020 as Year of AI on January 2 Hyderabad, Dec 24 PTI The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the Year ofAI Artificial Intelligence on January 2, an official release said here on Tuesday. Recently a roundtab...