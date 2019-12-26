Opposition spoiled peaceful atmosphere of Delhi by misleading people on CAA, says Amit Shah.

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...
Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
By Internet Services Suspended In UpS Saharanpur Till Tomorrow Internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumour due to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.SSP Dinesh Kumar said, To prev...
Shanghai, Dec 26 AFP A company run by Bruce Lees daughter is suing a Chinese fast food chain for allegedly using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission. Shannon Lees Bruce Lee Enterprises accuses restaurant chain Kun...
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the suns centre...
GoAir, which has come under fire from passengers for cancelling dozens of flights abruptly earlier this week, on Thursday attributed the disruption in network to delay in aircraft deliveries and non-availability of engines. In a clarificat...