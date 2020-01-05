Iraq summons US envoy over 'violation of sovereignty': ministry

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Some villagers on Sunday pelted stones at Khoh police station in Rajasthans Bharatpur district and gheraoed the staff on duty after the police personnel could not catch alleged cow smugglers, an official said. Police had to fire tear gas to...
A 32-year-old man from Sakinaka in Mumbai died on Sunday afternoon while on a parasailing trip off Malvan coast in Sindhudurg district, some 500 kilometres from here, police said. The victim Azhar Ansari and his wife Heena 24, newly marrie...
The Iraqi foreign ministry on Sunday summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn American strikes on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander, and other local fighters.They were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereign...
Seeking to mitigate pollution by encouraging people to use cycles over cars and make Delhi walking-friendly, a dedicated track for cycling and walking would be built in Delhi over the next four years, officials said on Sunday. Union Home Mi...