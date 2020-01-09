DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down
DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
DGCA launches phase 1 services of e-Governance project, automates issuance of CPL
DGCA launches phase 1 services of e-Governance project, automates issuance of CPL
DGCA advices airlines to behave courteously with passengers
Phase-1 services of DGCA project launched by Civil Aviation Secretary
Aviation minister hands over first DGCA-issued licence to ATC personnel in India