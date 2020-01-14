Delhi court adjourns till Jan 20 pronouncement of its judgement in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Kathmandu, starting February 11. Kathmandu will be Vistaras fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, ...
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the womens doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament with Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok, here on Tuesday. Returning to the court af...
Digital Adoption Leader achieves record year with over 630 total customers, 300 Revenue Growth, a major AI platform acquisition and international expansion SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital A...
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in ...