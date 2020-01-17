TCS Q3 consolidated net profit rises 0.2% to Rs 8,118 cr; revenue up 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 39,854 cr.

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....
In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution. ...
Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...
If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Port Elizabeth, Jan 17 AFP Englands Ben Stokes hit his ninth Test century as he and Ollie Pope punished a dispirited South African bowling attack on the second day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Friday. Stokes 108 not out and Pope ...
BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act and dared the Congress leader to speak 10 sentences on the law. Speaking at a programme organised by a Buddhist body i...
A man drowned in a rivulet in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district in the early hours on Friday, a district official said.A resident of Khajan village in Nurpur tehsil, Wazir Mohammad was going home when he slipped and fell into Harar Khud, he...
The top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. KA-3RDLD SATELLITE ISROs GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched by Ariane rocket. Bengaluru Indias high power communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-qu...