SC to hear on Jan 20 plea of Nirbhaya death row convict against Delhi HC order on his claim of being juvenile.

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....
The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....
In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution. ...
Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...
Adelaide, Jan 18 AFP Ashleigh Barty won her first career title at home on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International. The world number one is assured of holding the top ranking as th...
The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of ...
Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a ban on drones that were imposed after the Easter Sunday attacks that left 263 people dead in the Indian Ocean island nation. The lifting of the ban comes amid growing demand for flying drones from media ...
Chalet Hotels on Saturday said it has signed a share purchase agreement SPA to acquire Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd -- owner of Novotel Hotel in Pune -- and its affilate entity SHPL for an aggregate enterprise value of around Rs 290 crore. The co...