Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uproar over CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in Delhi Assembly polls: Kapil Sibal to PTI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:04 IST
Uproar over CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in Delhi Assembly polls: Kapil Sibal to PTI
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uproar over CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in Delhi Assembly polls: Congress leader Kapil Sibal to PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy

Hundreds of protesters in China-ruled Hong Kong gathered in a central park on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and denounce communism, as police stopped and searched people on nearby streets and in metro stations.The Universal Siege Ag...

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert following attack

Yemens president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib. The attack confirms without a doubt tha...

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...

Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.This is what real GLAM looks like. Third ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020