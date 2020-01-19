Uproar over CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in Delhi Assembly polls: Kapil Sibal to PTI
Uproar over CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in Delhi Assembly polls: Congress leader Kapil Sibal to PTI.
