In three months, work on construction of Ram temple will start in Ayodhya: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Lucknow rally.
In three months, work on construction of Ram temple will start in Ayodhya: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Lucknow rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Ram temple
- Ayodhya
- Lucknow
ALSO READ
Amit Shah requests Delhi LG Baijal to hold talks with JNU representatives
HM Amit Shah talks to Delhi LG Anil Baijal; requests him to call representatives from JNU for discussions: officials.
CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah
AAP govt has done maximum damage to poor and people living in rural areas: HM Amit Shah.
AAP govt deceiving people: HM Amit Shah