Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 17 in China: Official media.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:26 IST
Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 17 in China: Official media.

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 17 in China: Official media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Williams ready to take on big role for Toronto's push

Former New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams is prepared to take on the responsibility of being the focal point of rugby leagues bid to conquer North America as he prepares for his first season with Toronto Wolfpack.Williams, who has excel...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe central bank governor says inflation to fall to 50% by December

Zimbabwes central bank governor said on Wednesday annual inflation was expected to sharply fall to 50 by the end of this year, as the bank left the main lending rate unchanged saying it was working to stabilize the exchange rate and prices....

Shabana Azmi recovering well: Javed Akhtar

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is recovering well, her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Ex...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharasht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020