Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 17 in China: Official media.

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
... ...
The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Former New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams is prepared to take on the responsibility of being the focal point of rugby leagues bid to conquer North America as he prepares for his first season with Toronto Wolfpack.Williams, who has excel...
Zimbabwes central bank governor said on Wednesday annual inflation was expected to sharply fall to 50 by the end of this year, as the bank left the main lending rate unchanged saying it was working to stabilize the exchange rate and prices....
Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is recovering well, her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Ex...
The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharasht...