A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
... ...
The Rajasthan Police arrested a notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 from Telanganas Hyderabad, an official said here on Tuesday. Vikram Gujar, alias Laden, was wanted in cases of murder, firing and arson among others in A...
The Supreme Court has directed the Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT to dilute adverse observations in a November 2019 order wherein it had cast aspersions on markets regulator Sebi. The tribunals order, dated November 14, 2019, had come in...
Non-banking finance companies NBFCs have sought setting up of a permanent refinance window for the sector in the Union Budget, which they say will help them diversify their funding sources. The shadow banking players have also asked for all...
India beat Australia by 74 runs, enter semifinals of ICC U-19 World Cup....