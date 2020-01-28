Delhi CEO Office submits reports to EC on provocative remarks by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma: officials.
Delhi CEO Office submits reports to EC on provocative remarks by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- Anurag Thakur
- Parvesh Verma
ALSO READ
Air quality in Delhi drops to 'very poor' category, light rains likely today
Police tells Delhi HC it has asked JNU to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of Jan 5 violence.
HC seeks response of police, Delhi govt, WhatsApp, Apple Google by tomorrow on plea by 3 professors to preserve CCTV footage of violence.
Delhi Police restricts traffic movement on Baba Gang Nath Marg near JNU
Rajnath, Gadkari attend Road Safety Stakeholder Meet in Delhi