Coronavirus: India suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
The Delhi High Court has put on hold a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Assam Rifles to provide the details sought by an RTI applicant, a brigadier in the paramilitary force, about the disciplinary proceedings against ...
Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.After British Prime Minister ...
Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australias southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said t...
The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak outside of China, where the epidemic started, prompting tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos an...