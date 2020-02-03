BJP believes in positivity, interest of country supreme for us: PM Modi in Delhi rally.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the groups Amaq news agency said on Monday.The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter o...
Minor sexual assault case Spl court sentences 5 accused to life Chennai, Feb 3 PTI Five of the 15 convicts in the sensational case of sexual assault of a minor child at Ayanavaram here were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special cou...
Tehran, Feb 3 AFP Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday held talks in the Iranian capital on a mission aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic republics nuclear programme. Borrells trip, his first to Iran since taking office, follows ...
China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks plunged on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday.The death tol...