AAP promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens in manifesto for Delhi polls.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Paytm on Tuesday said it aims to add close to 10 million merchants to its platform over the next 12-18 months as it brings new features to its payments platform. The company, which has introduced a new all-in-one payment gateway and busines...
US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this years Iowa Caucus which formally kicks...
Russia is ready to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on global oil markets, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, declining to comment further.The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and Sa...
As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said as reported by ...