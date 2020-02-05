Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Around 1,900 kg ganja was seized while being transported in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday. The ganja, worth around Rs 40 lakh, was seized in the districts Digapahandi area after police intercepted a van during patrolling...
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates five-day DefExpo, Indias biennial military exhibition, in Lucknow....
AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.He also questio...
I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP Arvind Kejriwal....